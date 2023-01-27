+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Drumquin Utd charged with abandonment of Rovers game

Posted: 10:45 am January 27, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

At a meeting of the Fermanagh and Western disciplinary committee last night, Drumquin Utd has been charged with the abandonment of the Division Three match against Lisnaskea Rovers on January 14. 

Fermanagh and Western chairman, Neil Jardin confirmed that the Drumquin club has been fined £200 and the game will now be replayed at a neutral venue.

Referee Eunan Devine abandoned the game in the 83rd minute after Drumquin supporters entered the field of play and in the aftermath, Lisnaskea Rovers manager, Shane O’Donnell had branded the scenes as ‘shocking’ and ‘crazy’.

Following last night’s (Thursday) outcome, O’Donnell said he is ‘happy enough with the outcome and hopefully the like of that never happens again. It’s a fair decision.’

Drumquin led 2-1 at the time the game was abandoned at the Omagh Youth Sport venue.

Rovers are top of Division Three, one point ahead of Ardstraw who have a game in hand. 

 

 

 

Posted: 10:45 am January 27, 2023
