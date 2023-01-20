+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Double delight for Fermanagh distillery
DOUBLE DELIGHT… Gin and vodka produced by The Boatyard Distillery received top recognition from Drinks International.

Double delight for Fermanagh distillery

Posted: 2:43 pm January 20, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE team at The Boatyard Distillery admitted they ‘were completely stunned’ as their gin and vodka products were named in a top 10 trending list by a UK beverage review magazine.

Drinks International, a prestigious organisation designed to review the top alcohol spirits, released its annual Brands Report.

The Boatyard gin was named alongside the likes of renowned brands Hendrick’s and Bombay Sapphire, while it’s vodka ranked with brands such as Grey Goose and Belvedere.

The Lough Shore road based company admitted they were delighted with the acknowledgement.

“The list is comprised of brands that are in a totally different position to us and we stand tall and proud as an independent Irish business listed alongside them,” said The Boatyard Distillery proudly.

“We staunchly believe in building our brand in the hands of bar professionals, and we thank these professionals for this recognition.

“The timing could not be better as we embark on expansion, at all times taking Fermanagh with us for the journey. A huge well done to all our team, and a thank you to all of our supporters, every single inch of your support counts.”

The Boatyard Distillery was set up 10 years ago this year by Enniskillen man Joe McGirr. The business is largely family-run with Joe’s two sisters Teresa and Marie, and brother Brian, heavily involved in different aspects of the company.

The Head Distiller at the Fermanagh company is Órlaith Kelm from Belleek. Many tourists to the county take part in a tour of The Boatyard Distillery. The bespoke tour was named as ‘The Best of the Best Travellers Choice Award for 2022’ and now ranks in the top 10 per cent of distillery factory tours in the world.

This year, the Double Gin produced by the team at the Boatyard was in particular high demand. As well as being served in some of Ireland’s top bars, the alcohol is now on the menu at some of the top spots in New York.

