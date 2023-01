DONNARUMMA, John – Clonfane Road, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 6th January 2023, peacefully. Loving husband of Mary (née Walsh); dear father of Dieter and Darius.

Remains reposing at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, Wednesday morning, 11th January 10.30 am to 11 am, before removal for private cremation.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons and extended family circle.

House strictly private, please at all times.