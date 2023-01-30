Community meeting ahead of Trust SWAH consultation

The Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) community campaign group will be holding its own public meeting ahead of the Western Trust’s consultation events in Fermanagh this week, on the future of emergency surgery at the South West Acute Hospital.

“We urge Fermanagh people to join us and we will be present data on the impact of the WHSCT “temporary” removal of emergency surgery,” said a spokesperson.

“This will leave our community up to two hours aware form emergency surgery in some cases. We will be at every meeting held by the trust and will be asking real questions. Let’s show them we care.”

Advertisement

The SOAS meeting will begin at 5.30pm, ahead of the meeting at the Lakeland Forum at 6.30pm in Enniskillen this evening It will also be holding a meeting in Lisnaskea, Irvinestown and Belcoo ahead of those meetings this week.

For more details on the Trust events, click here.