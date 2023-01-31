+44 (0)28 6632 2066
CLARKE, Eileen

Posted: 7:53 pm January 31, 2023

CLARKE, Eileen (née Duffy) – Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and late of Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh, 30th January 2023. Pre-deceased by her husband Sean; son Neil.

Sadly missed by her sons Johnny, Alan and Kenneth; daughter Caroline, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren; sister Ann; brothers Paddy and John, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at the home of her daughter Caroline (Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon) from 4 pm on Thursday, 2nd February. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Drumcong on Friday, 3rd February at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Messages of sympathy for the family may be left below.

