CLARKE, Eileen (née Duffy) – Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and late of Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh, 30th January 2023. Pre-deceased by her husband Sean; son Neil.

Sadly missed by her sons Johnny, Alan and Kenneth; daughter Caroline, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren; sister Ann; brothers Paddy and John, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at the home of her daughter Caroline (Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon) from 4 pm on Thursday, 2nd February. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Drumcong on Friday, 3rd February at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

