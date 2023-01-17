+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineBREAKING: Fire at property in Garvary
The property in Garvary which is on fire. Picture by Andrew Paton

BREAKING: Fire at property in Garvary

Posted: 9:42 am January 17, 2023

TWO fire appliances are in attendance at a large fire at a property in Garvary. 

Large plumes of smoke can be seen from the surrounding area. 

The fire is believed to be linked to recycling materials at Skip Services, a waste management company in the Largy Road area.

Advertisement

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “NIFRS are currently in attendance at building fire on Largy Road Enniskillen. Properties nearby are advised to keep windows and doors closed.

“Please avoid the area were possible. There is heavy fog in the locality and traffic management measures are in place to assist in our response.”

In a social media post, Skip Services said: “Unfortunately this morning we have had a fire on our premises.

“Business is operating as usual but please bear with us for there may be some delays. “

Related posts:

Melanie a Master of law John has ‘a heart for running’ Christmas market to bring festive cheer to Enniskillen

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:42 am January 17, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA