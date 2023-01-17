BREAKING: Fire at property in Garvary

The property in Garvary which is on fire. Picture by Andrew Paton

TWO fire appliances are in attendance at a large fire at a property in Garvary.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen from the surrounding area.

The fire is believed to be linked to recycling materials at Skip Services, a waste management company in the Largy Road area.

Advertisement

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “NIFRS are currently in attendance at building fire on Largy Road Enniskillen. Properties nearby are advised to keep windows and doors closed.

“Please avoid the area were possible. There is heavy fog in the locality and traffic management measures are in place to assist in our response.”

In a social media post, Skip Services said: “Unfortunately this morning we have had a fire on our premises.

“Business is operating as usual but please bear with us for there may be some delays. “