75 years of Tubrid Pipe Band celebrated
Fermanagh & Omagh District Council Chair, Barry McElduff with members of the Tubrid Pipe Band.

75 years of Tubrid Pipe Band celebrated

Posted: 6:00 pm January 1, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

THE Tubrid Pipe Band has been congratulated for their “dedication and hard work” as they celebrated their 75th anniversary.
Fermanagh & Omagh District Council Chair, Barry McElduff, welcomed the band at a Townhall reception.
The band was formed on October 1, 1947 by Rev G Reginald Howe, Sam Moore, Richard Kidney, Edward Noble and William Henry Woods.
Chair McElduff said in his speech at the anniversary event: “ Being part of a band involves significant commitment including attending practice nights and continuing to practice at home, all alongside your own personal commitments.
“However, it is like belonging to a unique family, a close community giving you the opportunity to make lifelong friends and have fun.
“I also believe it must be rewarding as it not only teaches you the skills of piping and drumming but many valuable life skills including teamwork, better communication and increased confidence.
“It is a remarkable achievement that this band in a rural area of Fermanagh has achieved this significant milestone.
“This is testament to the dedication and hard work of all the members – from the five gentlemen in 1947 through to the present day in terms of practicing, fundraising and encouraging new members.
“Music is not created by one note but a variety of notes coming together in harmony.
“I would like to congratulate all the members of the band, past and present, for the contribution you have made to the history of Tubrid Band.
“ You can be very proud of the part you have played.”

