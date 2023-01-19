Brewster Park unavailable for Fermanagh’s league opener

QUESTION marks remain over where and when Fermanagh’s opening National Football League Division Three game against Longford will take place.

Fermanagh’s league opener against Longford was provisionally fixed for Saturday, January 28 at Brewster Park, but it has been revealed that the Ernesiders have requested a change of venue, day and time for the game.

Brewster Park is unavailable to host the game against the Midlanders as the pitch is undergoing maintenance work and development.

Ederney, Tempo and Roslea are other possible venues where the game could be played.

The game was initially scheduled for 6pm, but due to the lighting situation, Fermanagh have requested a change of time and date.

County chairman Brian Armitage has said that it is ‘now up to Croke Park’ to see if they will allow the change of fixture.

It is understood that Croke Park will have to carry out a rick assessment at the proposed venue.