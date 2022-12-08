Weather warning as winter begins to bite

WRAP up warm, because Jack Frost is about to pay the county a visit just in time for Christmas.

With the mercury already plummeting since the start of the week, Met Eireann issued a weather advisory for the days ahead for extremely cold weather, with temperatures dropping as low as -4 degrees.

“[It will be] very cold into early next week as an Arctic airmass sets in, bringing sharp to severe frosts, and ice or black ice on roads and footpaths,” said a spokesman for the metrological service.

“Some showers of hail, sleet, and snow will occur. Potential for freezing fog too, especially this weekend. Further updates to the advisory and warnings are expected in the coming days.”

Locally, the Met Eireann forecast is for light but cold winds today (Wednesday), with scattered showers which could turn wintry later in the day. Snow is possible on higher ground.

The Met Office has also issued a weather warning for the North, warning of wintery showers, which will be falling on already frozen ground. This could lead to icy patches on untreated surfaces.

The Met Office has urged motorists to prepare a ‘winter kit’ for their cars, which includes bringing ice-scrapers and de-icers, and preparing for the possibility of being stuck at the side of an icy road by keeping warm clothes, blankets and high-vis vests in your car.

Met Eireann has warned the cold snap could last into next week, with no sign in the forecast of it warming up any day soon.

“Little change expected for Sunday and the early days of next week, while it will be mostly dry it will be raw with fog persisting in some areas, possibly up to the middle of the week,” said the spokesman.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007