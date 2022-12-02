WATCH: Thousands gather at the Forum for SWAH meeting

HUNDREDS of people turned out to the Lakeland Forum this evening [Friday] to show their support in the bid to save the SWAH services in Enniskillen.

The demonstration was aimed at showing the Western Trust that the people of Fermanagh would not accept the withdrawal of live-saving emergency surgery from the South West Acute Hospital.

This evening’s rally comes on the back of an emotional demonstration at the SWAH on Saturday last, when a large crowd gathered at the hospital to form a ‘Ring of Steel.’

