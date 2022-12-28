Tributes to Fermanagh woman killed in Canada shooting

AN elderly woman originally from Fermanagh and described as “the most loving mother, grandmother, and sister”, was among the victims of a mass shooting in Canada.

Lorraine Manock, 71, was shot dead along with her 75-year-old husband Russell and three others at an apartment block in the small city of Vaughan, north of Toronto, on December 18.

Ms Manock (née Johnston) had family in Roosky on the Lough Shore Road in Enniskillen where her father Jim Johnston lived.

The family emigrated to Canada in the late 1950s, but Lorraine and her brother Leslie made regular return visits to the county town.

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween named Mr and Mrs Manock at a press conference a few days after the shooting and read a statement on behalf of the family.

“Russell Manock was the most hardworking, caring, loving father and grandfather who cherished every moment he spent with his family,” he said.

“Trusted and loved by everyone who knew him, he was their family rock.”

The family statement described Lorraine as “the most loving mother, grandmother, and sister”.

“They were devoted to each other and their family soulmates in life and now in heaven,” the police officer continued.

“The family is devastated by this unspeakable, tragic loss.”

Police are still investigating the motive of the alleged killer Francesco Villi (73), but the attack is believed to have been sparked by a dispute with the apartment block’s board. Villi was shot and killed by officers in a hallway on the third floor of the building.

Rita Camilleri, 57, Vittorio Panza, 79, and Naveed Dada, 59, were the other victims.

A sixth victim, the wife of the board’s president, was injured in the shooting and remains in hospital with serious injuries.

According to court documents, Villi was in dispute with the board and filed several lawsuits that a judge threw out after describing them as “frivolous”.

Most recently, Mr Villi, representing himself, sought millions of dollars in damages against six defendants, accusing them of “deliberately causing harm, stress physically, mentally, financially, confusion inability to rest and sleep

for over five years, torment, torture.”

Villi had been due to appear in court a day after the shooting and was facing temporary eviction.

