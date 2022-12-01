Trial set for Derrylin fire accused

The scene of the house fire outside Derrylin. Photo: Andrew Paton

THE TRIAL of the man accused of murdering four members of the one family in a house fire in Derrylin four years ago is set to begin next June.

A judge today set a date for the trial of Daniel Sebastian Allen (32), who is charged with the Denise Gossett, Sabrina Gossett, Roman Gossett, and 15-month-baby baby Morganna Gossett at a house on the Molly Road, Derrylin on February 27th, 2018.

Progress in the case had previously been delayed for a number of reasons, such as because of the high volume of papers in the case.

Allen’s address had previously been given as Molly Road, Derrylin but has been in custody at Maghaberry Prison since the fatal fire.

The trial is set to begin on June 5th, 2023 and is expected to last two weeks.