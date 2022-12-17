The only way is up for all-action influencer Abigail

AMBASSADOR... Abigail Parkinson on one of her promotional shoots for UK beauty brand Zena Skin.

IS there anything that Kesh model and social media influencer Abigail Parkinson can’t do?

Recently the former Miss Northern Ireland contestant made her first cameo appearance on a TV commercial, expanded her followers on her social media platforms and clocked up 350 kilometres on a bike in Cuba as part of a charity fundraiser for a local non-profit organisation.

