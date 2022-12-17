+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineThe only way is up for all-action influencer Abigail
AMBASSADOR... Abigail Parkinson on one of her promotional shoots for UK beauty brand Zena Skin.

The only way is up for all-action influencer Abigail

Posted: 4:00 pm December 17, 2022
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

IS there anything that Kesh model and social media influencer Abigail Parkinson can’t do?
Recently the former Miss Northern Ireland contestant made her first cameo appearance on a TV commercial, expanded her followers on her social media platforms and clocked up 350 kilometres on a bike in Cuba as part of a charity fundraiser for a local non-profit organisation.

