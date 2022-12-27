SWIFT, Leo

SWIFT – The death has occurred of Leo Swift , St. Benildus Villas, Navan, Co. Meath and late of Lisnaskea, Co. Ferrmanagh, in his 88th year, peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son Martin, daughter-in-law Robyn; sisters Maureen and Lucy; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; Steven, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Leo Rest in Peace

Reposing at James Fox’s Funeral Home, Abbeylands, Navan C15PH6T on Friday from 5 pm until 7 pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15 am to St. Mary’s Church, Navan, arriving for 11 am Funeral Mass, which can be viewed on www.navanparish.ie/livestream. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Navan.

