SWIFT, Elizabeth (Lizzy) (née Beggan) – Millhill Road, Killaghy, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 28th December 2022, peacefully in hospital surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late John, RIP; loving mother to Oliver, Margaret, Kathleen, Joseph, Martin and Mickey (Bernie), pre-deceased by her son Paul, RIP.

Lizzy will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Lizzy’s

Lizzy will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB today, Thursday from 5 pm until 8 pm and again on Friday from 3 pm until 6 pm. Removal from her late residence on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler

House private to family on Saturday morning please.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Parkinson’s Society, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA