Suspended jail sentence for Roslea lorry driver

A ROSLEA man has been handed a suspended jail sentence of four months which will be in force for the next three years.

John Doonan, 51, of Lisrace Road, Roslea, appeared via videolink at Enniskillen Magistrates Court having pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, driving under the influence, two counts of failing to provide a specimen, improper use of communications and a breach of a non-molestation order.

The Court heard that on December 23, 2021, police stopped a lorry heading on Cooneen Road, Fivemiletown. The officers smelt alcohol on the defendant who was also slurring his speech.

At this point, officers removed the keys from the ignition and asked Doonan to provided a breath test, which he refused. Attempts to arrest Doonan were resisted.

In regard to the non-molestation order, the Court heard that Doonan breached it by sending texts to the injured party as well as waving to the injured party’s daughter as the latter came out from the shops. The Court also heard that Doonan was in a relationship with the injured party which had long since broken down.

Doonan’s solicitor told the Court that his client accepted that the relationship had now “fizzled out” and that he is facing up to his own health problems.

As well as giving Doonan a suspended sentence, District Judge Steven Keown also disqualified the defendant for 16 months which would be reduced to 12 upon completion of a driver’s course.

