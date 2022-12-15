Police warning over frozen Fermanagh lakes

POLICE in Fermanagh have urged the public not to be venturing out frozen lakes in the county, in light of the tragedy in England earlier this week in which four children sadly lost their lives.

With freezing temperatures persisting throughout the week, many parts of Lough Erne and other local water bodies are frozen over, and it may be tempting for the more adventurous to walk out on the ice.

“We have ponds and lakes across Fermanagh and Omagh which have iced over in these sub-zero temperatures. We are appealing to people never to risk their lives. These waters are not safe and should not be walked on or entered,” said a local PSNI spokesman.

“If you do see someone in trouble or your pet enters the water – do not go into the water yourself. Call 999 immediately.”

They added, “The recent tragedy in Solihull when four boys lost their lives shows that incidents like this, although rare, can happen and the water in this weather is to be avoided. Keep safe.”