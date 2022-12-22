Police issue festive drink driving warning

Police and Garda officers carrying out drink driving patrols on the Fermanagh border at the weekend. Photo: Fermanagh and Omagh PSNI

FERMANAGH drivers have been again urged to never get behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs, with hundreds already arrested for driving under the influence this festive season.



In recent weeks Fermanagh police and An Garda Siochana have both been operating patrols and checkpoints on both sides of the border, even meeting up on the border at times. This is part of both forces’ annual drink and drug driving campaigns.

Similar operations have been taking place across the North and this morning (December 22) police revealed preliminary figures which show officers have arrested 176 people on suspicion of drink or drug driving between 1st and 18th December, 12 more than during the same period last year.

Advertisement

Commenting on the figures, Superintendent Gary Busch said, “When we launched this year’s operation just over two weeks ago, drivers were warned not to take any risks by drinking or taking drugs and driving.

“Unfortunately, 176 people ignored our warning. They now find themselves facing the prospect of starting the New Year with a court appearance and losing their driving license, which may have a huge impact on their life and that of their family.

“It is disappointing that a minority of people continue to disregard the safety of themselves and others, by taking the incredibly dangerous risk of driving after drinking or taking drugs.”

“Our message is clear. Never EVER drink and drive. Just one drink can impair decision making. Just one drink can cause a collision. Just one drink could kill.”

“In addition to our authorised checkpoints, every driver or motorcyclist stopped by police, whether for speeding, using a mobile phone, or committing any moving traffic offence can expect to be breathalysed. Anyone involved in a collision or who we suspect may have consumed alcohol or taken drugs will also be tested.

“We all share the roads. This means we all share the responsibility for road safety.

“Slow down. Pay greater attention to your surroundings. Always wear your seat belt and Never drive after drinking or taking drugs.”