Newtown woman banned for drink driving

A NEWTOWNBUTLER woman has been banned from driving.

Marie Donegan, 63, of Mulnahorn Road, Newtownbutler, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard that on November 29, 2022, police observed a car swerving erratically on Gardiners Road, Maguiresbridge. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers noticed that Donegan – who was in the driver’s seat – smelled of alcohol and took her into custody.

Following a breath test taken at the station, Donegan recorded an above the limit reading of 97mg and said to officers, “I’m sorry”.

Donegan’s solicitor told the Court that his client regretted the incident and that the loss of her driver’s licence would lose her employment.

District Judge Steven Keown disqualified Donegan from driving for three years and eight months and fined her £250.

