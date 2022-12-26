MURPHY, Kevin – 10 Drumralla Road, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Sunday, 25th December 2022 peacefully in the care of the staff of Gortacharn Nursing Home and surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Betty (née O’Connor); loving father to Kieran (Mairead) and Brenda Morris (Joe); brother of Vera, Samuel, Hubert, RIP, Dympna Bonner (Charlie), Rita Connolly (Michael), Teresa Cullhane (Seamus), Stephen (Angela), Bernard (Bernie), Michael, Malachy (Bernie), Eamon (Pauline), Maurice (Maureen). Pre-deceased by his grandson Joseph Morris and his nephew Aidan.

Kevin will be sadly missed by his son, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle.

Kevin will repose at the family home on Tuesday from 12 noon until 9 pm, with removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Kevin’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler

House private to family all day Monday and on Wednesday morning please.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Multiple Sclerosis, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.