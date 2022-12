MULLEN, Mickey – peacefully at home.

Reposing at his residence from 7 pm this evening, Monday until removal on Wednesday morning at 11.45 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for 1 pm funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery Newtownbutler.

Deeply regretted by his partner Mary, sons Danial and Jimmy, brother Barney, sisters Ell and Carmel, friends and neighbours.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace