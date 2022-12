MOORE, Robbie (Stitch) – 13 Clonkeencole, Clones, Co. Monaghan and formerly of Teer Hill, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, 1st December 2022, suddenly.

Sadly missed and remembered by his family, son Kevin; Kevin’s mother Pauline; her daughter Stephanie, son-in-law Ciarán; granddaughter Saoirse; sisters Catherine and Mary; brother-in-law Nicky, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later.