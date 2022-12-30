+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

MONAGHAN, Mary

Posted: 7:51 pm December 30, 2022

MONAGHAN, Mary – Tonyloman, Belnaleck, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, 30th December 2022, aged 105, RIP.

Reposing at her late residence Friday and Saturday, 12 noon until 10 pm, Sunday, 12 noon until 5 pm. Removal on Sunday to arrive in St. Mary’s Church, Arney for 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, 2nd January 2023 at 11 am, with interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Elizabeth, nephews, Patrick (Jean), niece, Marie (Declan), Ann, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, family circle and friends.

Related posts:

McBRIEN, Sarah McLOUGHLIN, Lilian CORRIGAN, Molly (Mary)

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA