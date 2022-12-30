MONAGHAN, Mary – Tonyloman, Belnaleck, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, 30th December 2022, aged 105, RIP.

Reposing at her late residence Friday and Saturday, 12 noon until 10 pm, Sunday, 12 noon until 5 pm. Removal on Sunday to arrive in St. Mary’s Church, Arney for 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, 2nd January 2023 at 11 am, with interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Elizabeth, nephews, Patrick (Jean), niece, Marie (Declan), Ann, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, family circle and friends.