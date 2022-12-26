MAGUIRE, Eileen (née McGovern) – Sunnydene, 657 Sligo Road, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Claygate Road, Ealing, London, 24th December 2022, peacefully in her 100th year, pre-deceased by her husband John in 1994. RIP.

Remains reposing in Sunnydene, Monday 2 pm to 8 pm and Tuesday 12 noon to 6 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing nephews and nieces: Donal McGovern (London), Caroline Boshle (Narm, Garrison), Niall McGovern (Pauline, Belturbet), Maresa McGovern (London), Rosaleen Hier (Jason, London), Martina Butler (Simon, Spain), Daniel McGovern (Jill, Enniskillen), Barry McGovern (Letterbreen), Adrian Wrynn (Carol, Ballinamore), Sylvia O’Donnell (Fergus, Dublin) and Siobhan Cullen (Paul, Ballnamore). Sadly missed by her extended family especially brother-in-law Conor Maguire (Madeline), sister-in-law Margaret Maguire and Maguire nephews and nieces. Eileen will be fondly remembered by her neighbours and a large circle of friends in Ireland and London.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Alzheimer’s Society, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors.