HOGG, Caitlin – (Kinawley), 8th December 2022, suddenly, as result of an accident. Adored daughter of Bob and Rosemary; special big sister of Conor, Ronan and Cara; loving granddaughter of Robert and the late Sarah Hogg (RIP) (Downpatrick); John Patrick and Eileen Breen.

Remains will be reposing at her home, 50 Moher Road, Kinawley, BT92-4FQ on Sunday from 12 noon to 8 pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in new cemetery.

Strictly walk through only please. Parking will be provided at Kinawley GFC grounds on the Moher Road.

House strictly private please on Monday morning.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing parents, brothers and sister; the Hogg family, grandfather Robert, uncle Brendan, aunts Lorraine (McKee), Deborah (Fitzgerald) and Martina; the Breen family, grandparents John Patrick and Eileen, aunts Juliana (Doherty), Angela (Bogue), uncles Francis, Sean, Brendan and Martin, cousins and extended family circle.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance NI, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin.