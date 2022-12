FLANAGAN – The death has occurred of Oliver Flanagan, Lattoone Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Deeply regretted and forever missed by all the family.

Funeral cortége will proceed on Saturday from Belleek via Garrison at 11 am to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan for cremation at 1 pm. People are welcome to attend at the Crematorium.

House private please.

All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison. Tel: 07899 – 913005.