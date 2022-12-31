+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh people named on New Year’s Honours list

Posted: 11:26 am December 31, 2022

A NUMBER of Fermanagh people have been recognised in the New Year’s Honours list which was released last night [Thursday].

The annual awards recognises the achievements of people across the UK who have went above and beyond in their contribution to their local communities.

One of this year’s recipients is Enniskillen’s Dara McAnulty. The 18-year old environmental naturalist is an author of three books and he was the youngest ever author shortlisted for the Wainwright Prize for UK Nature Writing.

 The student received a BEM [British Empire Medal] for his environmental campaigning and work with people living with autism. He is the youngest person to ever receive an award on the New Year’s Honours list.

Another recipient of the BEM award was Ian Kennedy. A former Olympian, Kennedy is the director of the Aisling Centre and a coach with the Enniskillen Royal Boat Club. He received the recognition for his voluntary service to the community.

Peter McBride, owner of several SPAR shops across the county, was awarded an MBE for his services to the economy.

Other MBE recipients include Lakeland Community Care CEO Patrick McGurn and Steven Bleakley, who received the award for services to libraries and the community.

Read more in Wednesday's paper.

