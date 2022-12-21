+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family Notices Header

FEE, Philip

Posted: 9:28 pm December 21, 2022

FEE, Philip – 10 Cherryhill, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Tuesday, 20th December 2022, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Beloved son of Gertie and the late Philip, RIP; loving partner of Pauline; step-father to Natasha (Ryan), Ryan, Meaghan; grandson Noah; dear brother of Martin, Selene, Michael (Bernadette), Sarah, Frank, Vincie (Maureen) and pre-deceased by his brothers Gerard, Patrick and Leo and his cousins James and Stephen Fee, RIP.

Philip will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB on Thursday afternoon from 3 pm until 8 pm. Removal from his late residence on Friday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Philip’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on www.Church services tv, Holy Cross Church Lisnaskea.

House private to family and close friends at all other times please.

Philip will be sadly missed by his mother, Partner, step-children, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunt Monica, uncle Jim, cousins and the entire family circle.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

