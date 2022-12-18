+44 (0)28 6632 2066
DUFFY, Patrick Joseph (Joe)

Posted: 6:04 pm December 18, 2022

DUFFY, Patrick Joseph (Joe) – RIP, 270 Derrygonnelly Road, Tullycreevy, Monea, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family, 17th December 2022.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie; much loved father of Mary (Ted), Kay (John), Gavin (Breda), Donal (Claire), John (Mary), Fiona (Paddy), Fidelma (Paul), Una (Leona), Theresa; dear uncle of John, and sadly missed by his nineteen grandchildren; much loved brother of Gertie (Farrell), Charlie, Anne (Butler), Gerard and the late Patricia, Sean, May and Madeline.

Family home is private please.

Joe will arrive at The Immaculate Conception Church, Monea on Tuesday, 20th December for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

