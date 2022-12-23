+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Ballinamallard manager Harry McConkey

Ducks and Dergview derby will be a ‘close game’

Posted: 2:00 pm December 23, 2022
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FOUR places might separate them in the championship standings, but Harry McConkey knows that there will be little between Ballinamallard and Dergview when the two teams face off in a St Stephen’s Day clinker at Ferney Park.

“No matter where Dergview are in the league or where Ballinamallard are in the league, those derby games are always close games and close encounters,” said the Mallards boss.

“The boys will be doing all they can to get three points and hopefully it will be a good game for the supporters.”

Dergview will first head up to Blanchflower Stadium to take on H&W Welders, and McConkey says that they will be keeping a close eye on how that games goes.

“We will have somebody up there watching to see how they shape up and we will then be preparing for them and getting ready for the game.”

