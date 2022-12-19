Derrylin bakery agrees multi-million pound deal

DERRYLIN-based bakery Crust & Crumb received a major financial boost of £24 million from Lidl Northern Ireland as part of a deal to supply their UK and Ireland stores with their speciality pizza.

The Fermanagh company employs over 300 staff and has been working in partnership with Lidl Northern Ireland since 2013. The new partnership has helped create 160 of these jobs.

Michael Ball, the Executive Director of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association, is hopeful that this deal will help the rural Fermanagh-based business.

“Locally our food and drink sector is Northern Ireland’s largest manufacturing sector, contributing £4.9 billion in value added to the region and supporting some 113,000 jobs,” he said.

“It’s a huge driver of economic growth and this report by Lidl Northern Ireland demonstrates just how significant its supplier relationships are not only to its ongoing success, but to supporting an entire network of local producers to grow and export.”

The Regional Managing Director of Lidl Northern Ireland, Conor Boyle, feels that the new partnership will benefit the local community.

“We’re focused on investing in our local supplier network and bringing great quality, locally sourced fresh produce at great value to nearly half a million weekly shoppers across the region,” he said.

“As we look ahead to the next decade, we look forward to nurturing new and fruitful supplier partnerships, working with more farmers, growers and producers to champion the region and promote its unrivalled credentials for exceptional quality produce through our global store network.”

