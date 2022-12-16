Council to spend £250,000 on cost-of-living initiatives

THE cost-of-living crisis is having a huge impact across the county, but the Council has developed £250,000 in initiatives to support residents most in need of help.

A Scoping Study undertaken by the Council identified that families with children, the ‘working poor’, those living with disabilities, and older people will be most adversely affected at this time.

One of the key concerns for residents is the increase in the cost of fuel, energy and food, and the potential impact these concerns will have on people’s mental health, due to increased anxiety and stress.

To counter this, the Council has committed £250,000 to implement an extensive range of projects in this current financial year to help ease these concerns and improve people’s standard of living at such a tough time.

Projects include financial support for established foodbanks within the District; support to schools wishing to offer additional food provision such as Breakfast Clubs and Healthy Snack initiatives; small grants to Older Peoples’ groups for luncheon clubs through the South West Age Partnership; a 25 per cent funding uplift for community organisations in receipt of Council funding including Community Premises Support funding; and financial support to Easilink and Fermanagh Rural Transport to mitigate against the increase in the cost of fuel.

Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr Barry McElduff, was satisfied that the new cost-of-living initiatives would make a difference to local people and address their biggest issues.

“I am very pleased that the Council is implementing these initiatives to the value of £250,000 to support our residents and community groups who are most in need at this time due to the cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

“The cost-of-living crisis will affect everyone, therefore, it is important that the Council has taken these measures to provide this much-needed support. The variety of initiatives will help to ensure the key concerns in terms of the increase in the cost of fuel, energy and food will be addressed.

“As a Community Planning Partner, the Council is committed to ensuring that our residents are healthy and well – physically, mentally and emotionally. It is important now more than ever that we strive to achieve this.”

