+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

CORRIGAN, Molly (Mary)

Posted: 9:29 pm December 21, 2022

CORRIGAN, Molly (Mary) (née Rushe) – RIP, 21st December 2022, peacefully at her late residence, 44 Church Street, Irvinestown,Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1EN.Beloved wife of the late Phil, RIP; much loved mother of Mary (McMahon) and Geradette (McCusker); mother-in-law to Pat and Séan; loving grandmother of Niall, Niall’s wife Fiona, Orla, Méabh, Joe, Sarah, Mollie; great grandmother of Finn.

Molly will be reposing at her late residence on Wednesday evening, 21st December from 7 pm to 10 pm and on Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm. Funeral arriving on Friday, 23rd December at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11 am, followed by internment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam.

House private please at all other times and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie or Irvinestown District Nursing Team. Please make cheques payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director and send to 20 Erne Drive Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-OEN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and entire family circle.

May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Related posts:

McHUGH, Patricia REILLY, Eddie GALLOGLEY, Jimmy

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA