CORRIGAN, Molly (Mary) (née Rushe) – RIP, 21st December 2022, peacefully at her late residence, 44 Church Street, Irvinestown,Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1EN.Beloved wife of the late Phil, RIP; much loved mother of Mary (McMahon) and Geradette (McCusker); mother-in-law to Pat and Séan; loving grandmother of Niall, Niall’s wife Fiona, Orla, Méabh, Joe, Sarah, Mollie; great grandmother of Finn.

Molly will be reposing at her late residence on Wednesday evening, 21st December from 7 pm to 10 pm and on Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm. Funeral arriving on Friday, 23rd December at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11 am, followed by internment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam.

House private please at all other times and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie or Irvinestown District Nursing Team. Please make cheques payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director and send to 20 Erne Drive Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-OEN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and entire family circle.

May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace