+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportConfidence key for Dolan as he aims for glory
ON THE UP... Brendan Dolan is looking forward to the World Championship.

Confidence key for Dolan as he aims for glory

Posted: 1:02 pm December 21, 2022
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

HE may be a 250/1 shot to win the World Darts Championship, but Brendan Dolan believes his new positive mindset will take him deep into the tournament at the Alexandra Palace.

Back in July, the Belcoo man won his ninth non-televised PDC title, beating world number eight Jonny Clayton at the Barnsley Metrodome. But since then, Dolan’s struggled to replicate his top form, and he’s spent many months working on a new mindset which he feels will help him when he takes to the oche at the London venue on Friday.

“I have to play the dart board, and not the person,” explains Dolan, “that’s what I’ve been trying to do over the last few weeks – to take the dart board as my opposition and that’s what I have to beat up.

Advertisement

“This year, I find that I’ve been more inconsistent due to my mental state of mind rather than my physical ability to throw.”

As many arrow throwers will agree, darts is a mentally draining sport. Ahead of the World Championship, Dolan has been practicing on the board for around five hours a day, in a room, on his own, in his house in Belcoo.

“You have to do it on your own. It’s hard to keep focused all the time when you’re on your own,” concedes the world number 26.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Donnelly confident for ‘new chapter’ at St Michael’s Donnelly prepares for new season Bradley commits to Gaels for another two years

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:02 pm December 21, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA