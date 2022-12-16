Christmas market to bring festive cheer to Enniskillen

CHRISTMAS CHEER… Organisers Rosie Keaney and her sister Christina Elliott from Tropic, Derrygonnelly during the very successful Indoor Christmas Market held in Enniskillen Castle last year. This year the market will be held at the nearby Blue Green Yonder on Castle Island.

THE ORGANISERS of last year’s Christmas Market in Enniskillen are bringing back the festive fun to Fermanagh’s county town this weekend.

Rosie Keaney from Belleek, along with a team of enthusiastic volunteers, organised last year’s festive market at Enniskillen Castle. This year the three-day seasonal market will be held at Blue Green Yonder on the nearby Castle Island.

Rosie told the Herald the idea was to recreate the magic of Christmas as a child, with “the lights, the music, the laughter, the smiles, the gifts under the tree.”

“Well this year I am so privileged to be working in conjunction with Blue Green Yonder to provide an indoor festive market at Castle Island, Enniskillen,” she said.

“We all need a little hope, magic and faith in our lives. We need to allow ourselves to enjoy the spirit of Christmas and to dream for generations to come. It really is the little things which mean the most in life, connection, community, hope and faith.

“I am so grateful to be able to provide a festive island craft fair alongside a number of talented and passionate crafters. They put their absolute heart and soul into their creations, truly demonstrating their gifts and passions and so willing and committed to sharing them with the world.”

The Enniskillen Christmas Market will be at Blue Green Yonder from Friday, December 16th until Sunday, December 18th, from 4pm-8pm. There will be access to the island via a boat.

To book a table at the market get in touch with Rosie at Dreambigevents44@gmail.com.