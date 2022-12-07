Caritas carol service in aid of local charities

CHARITABLE CONTRIBUTION... Caritas raised £1,160 from their Christmas carol service held at the Graan in mid-December.

Fermanagh choir Caritas is preparing for a special carol service this Friday night at The Graan, in aid of Enniskillen Food Bank.

The choir will then be holding another carol service at St Michael’s Church in Enniskillen this Sunday, December 11th, to raise funds for St Vincent DePaul.

Directed by Helen Hamill, the choir is known for bringing Christmas cheer to the county every year, raising vital funds for local charities. During concerts past, Caritas has raised money for other worthy Fermanagh charities including Action Mental Health, the Oisin McGrath Foundation, Ellie’s Retreat, and The Aisling Centre, raising thousands of pounds for the causes.

Known for its top class singing, even during the Covid pandemic Caritas continued its work online, with tens of thousands tuning into its carol services.

There will be a voluntary collection at this weekends concerts, with funds raised going to the support the efforts of Enniskillen Foodbank and St Vincent DePaul, which are both helping many locals through the current cost of living crisis.

Carols with Caritas, featuring Desmond Hunter on the organ, begins at the Graan church at 8pm this Friday, December 9th and at St Michael’s Church on Sunday, December 11th, at 7pm.

For more details visit Caritas on Facebook.