BOYLE, Brendan – 1 Skea, Arney, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, suddenly, 23rd December 2022, RIP.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, son Adrian; daughters Amanda (Aidy), Donna (Alan); grandchildren Kaylem, Morgan, Corey and Willow; brothers, Andy (Patrica), John (Una), Tom (Rosemary); nephews and nieces, family circle and friends.

Reposing at his late residence Wednesday and Thursday 10 am to 10 pm. Removal to arrive in St. Mary’s Arney on Friday for 11 am Funeral Mass, interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards.

House private on Friday, 30th December.