Which soccer clubs add the most value to the community?

A NEW study, conducted by the Irish FA in collaboration with UEFA, has shown the real value that two soccer clubs have brought to their community in Fermanagh.

The Irish FA has been working with football clubs at all levels across Northern Ireland to demonstrate their value within their communities. Its Social Return on Investment (SROI) study attempted to quantify the impact of football’s social change here, using a form of cost-benefit analysis to gauge the social change created by a programme, policy, investment or entity.

It revealed that Ballinamallard United is worth a staggering £6.43 million to the local community, while NFC Kesh’s worth is £967,480, no small figure for a Fermanagh and Western club.

“We feel we can add further value to Fermanagh and South Tyrone by showcasing the excellent work already carried out by the club and attracting investment to further the services provided by the club,” Derek Sharpe from Ballinamallard United said.

Last year, using the SROI model developed through UEFA’s GROW programme, the Irish FA was able to reveal that football in Northern Ireland has social, economic and health benefits that add up to £470 million per year.

SROI research across Northern Ireland in 2021 found the country’s 70,000 registered football players and 18,000 football volunteers made a £77.68m contribution to the economy and generated the equivalent of £262m in social benefits and £131m worth of savings in healthcare.

The analysis of more than a dozen clubs in Northern Ireland found SROI values ranging from just under £1m to nearly £8m.

The full list of clubs that participated in this year's SROI study and their value to their communities were: Abbey Villa £4.54 million; Ards £2.22m; Armagh City £3.52m; Ballinamallard United £6.43m; Ballyvea £1.27m; Castle Juniors £4m; Cliftonville £5.94m; Crumlin United £5.56m; Crusaders Strikers £2.84m; Draperstown Celtic £3.94m; Greenisland £7.73m; Hillsborough Boys £5.02m; Mid Ulster Ladies £1.99m; Moyola Park £2.83m; NFC Kesh £967.480k.

