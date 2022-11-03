+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Wait over for captain O'Callaghan

Wait over for captain O’Callaghan

Posted: 3:00 pm November 3, 2022
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

“IT’S been a long time coming, a long, long time coming,” said a relieved Richard O’Callaghan, after he lifted the New York Cup on Sunday afternoon.

It’s 16 years since the county town side lifted the trophy and it was clear to see what this one meant to players and supporters alike.

The Gaels skipper led by example by putting in a hardworking shift in the centre of the field and became the first Enniskillen captain since Mickey Lilly, in 2006, to lift the cup.

“It’s just a brilliant feeling, it’s everything we’ve been working for, for the last seven or eight years, it’s fantastic,” said O’Callaghan amid the celebrations.

