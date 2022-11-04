Ulster title would be ‘pinnacle of success’ for Gordon

ANDREA Gordon will lead Derrygonnelly out on to Healy Park on Sunday and she is determined to ‘relish the opportunity’ as the Harps bid to win their first Ulster Club Championship title.

With team captain Erin Flanagan currently sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, Gordon has taken over the skipper’s armband and she admits it is a ‘huge honour.’

“It’s bittersweet as I’d prefer if Erin [Flanagan] was able to be with us and lead us out,” she said.

“It’s a privilege to be one of the captains of this group of girls. The feeling of leading the girls out does not change with the occasion, it is always a huge honour and I am so proud of everything we have achieved.”

Gordon will line out alongside her sister, Becky Wallace, on Sunday. The dogged defender ‘loves playing’ with her sibling.

“We’ve been playing together for the Harps for about 15 years now and any time that I’ve ever won anything, she’s always been at my side,” she said,

“We travel together to matches and training so the debriefs on the journeys home are always humbling.

“She’s recently transferred to defence so thankfully we no longer have to mark each other in training as that was always a feisty competition. I’d like to say I came out on the winning side of the battle, but she may disagree.”

Gordon is a mother-of-two, with 10-year-old Calum and eight-year old Carah avid Harps fans.

She admits that there is great excitement in her house in the build-up to Sunday’s decider.

