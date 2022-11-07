Tractor ram accused has bail application denied

A FIVEMILETOWN man accused of the attempted murder of two police officers has been denied bail.

Matthew Nolan (25), of Tattenbuddagh Lane, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court for a bail application via video link from Maghaberry prison, having been remanded in custody since the alleged incident on September 23, when it is alleged he tried to run over the officers with a tractor.

Nolan, who is from the Cooneen area outside the town, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of criminal damage, driving while disqualified, threats to kill, dangerous driving, and failing to stop, report and remain at the scene of a damage-only accident.

Police objected to the bail application, citing concerns he would re-offend by driving while disqualified, as well as concerns he may interfere with witnesses.

This included his brother, who is due to be interviewed by police as a witness and lives at the defendant’s proposed bail address.

An officer told the court that, on the night of September 23, a member of the public had reported seeing Nolan in a local Chinese restaurant, and was concerned he was driving while disqualified.

When police attended Nolan’s address they could not immediately locate him, but upon leaving the property he appeared in a tractor.

They alleged he then tried to run over the officer, reversed over police vehicles causing damage, and made off over a mountain road.

He was located and arrested some time later.

Citing his previous record as the reason for their concern he would re-offend, the officer told the court Nolan had been disqualified from driving nine times in the past.

Defending counsel, Craig Patton, noted most of the evidence in the case would be coming from the police themselves, including bodyworn camera footage, in response to concerns he would interfere with witnesses.

He also said that, while Nolan had a previous record, his offending had stopped since he had entered into a serious relationship.

Mr Patton said conditions could manage any risk or concern the police had regarding his release on bail.

District judge Steven Keown said Nolan had an “extremely poor record” and was in breach of a driving disqualification and a suspended sentence. He denied the bail application based on the risk of re-offending. The case was adjourned until November 21.

