Police recover body in search for missing Michael

Fermanagh police aiding in the search for missing Coa man Michael McGirr have this afternoon announced they have found a body.

In a statement released a short time ago a spokesman for Fermanagh and Omagh PSNI said, “Police investigating a report of missing person Michael McGirr have recovered a body this afternoon, Saturday 12th November.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

A post on the Search for Michael McGirr Facebook group, set up to coordinate the local community search, has confirmed the 29-year-old has been found.

Mr McGirr has been missing since Saturday week ago, October 29th, after he headed out onto Lower Lough Erne and last making contact with friends around 2pm. A major multi-agency search was launched, including the police, Coast Guard, RNLI, and Rescue 116 helicopter.

The search has received massive support locally, with many members of the community coming out to help, combing the lough’s shore and getting out onto the water, with others travelling from outside the county to also aid the efforts, including divers from Dundalk.

