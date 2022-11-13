+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Police dealing with "large altercation" in Enniskillen
Police dealing with “large altercation” in Enniskillen

Posted: 4:06 pm November 13, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
ENNISKILLEN police are currently attending “a large altercation” incident on the Lough Shore Road outside the county town this afternoon (Sunday, November 13th).

It is understood the incident has happened at the Lough Erne Resort and a large number of emergency services have attended the scene. 

A spokesman for Fermanagh PSNI said, “Police are currently in attendance following a report of a large altercation at the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen this afternoon, Sunday 13th November.”

The spokesman said more details would follow “in due course.”

