O’DRISCOLL, Teresa (Bridget) (née Collins) – who celebrated her 94th Birthday in October (Beaumont, Dublin and formerly of Donagh, Co. Fermanagh), November 23rd, 2022, peacefully, at home. Beloved wife of the late John (Seán); loving mother of Ivan, Donal, Elizabeth, David, Killian and Norma.

She will be very sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law Helen; Siobhán and Sandra; son-in-law Cormac; grandchildren Sarah, Mark, Tadhg, Seán and John, sister Josie; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

The Funeral Mass for Teresa will take place on Saturday, 26th November in the Church of the Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall at 10 am, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. The Mass for Teresa can be seen via the link http://www.whitehall.dublindiocese.ie/live-services/

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Beaumont Hospital Foundation.

