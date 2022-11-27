+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MULLIGAN, Philip

Posted: 10:35 am November 27, 2022

MULLIGAN, Philip – 2 Mill Road Court, Castletownbere and formerly of Enniskillen,Co. Fermanagh on the 25th November 2022, peacefully in the excellent care of St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Kenmare. Beloved husband of the late Peggy O’Neill, Eyeries Cross. Pre-deceased by his brother Sean and sister Alice.

Deeply regretted by his sister Maureen; brother Denis; brother-in-law Julian; sisters-in-law Miriam and Sarah, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Harrington’s Funeral Home, Castletownbere, on Sunday, 27th November from 5.30 pm until 7 pm. Funeral cortège will leave the funeral home at approximately 10.30 am. Requiem Mass will take place in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Castletownbere at 11 am on Monday, 28th November, followed by burial in Gortnabulliga Cemetery. Philips funeral Mass can be viewed on the attached link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart-1

May he Rest In Peace.

