McBARRON, Philomena (née Scollan) – In the loving care of the nursing staff of Ward 6, South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh and surrounded by her loving family, 4th November 2022. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Sean; twin sister Kathleen Lunny; brothers Peter, Des, Gerald (Gerry); sisters Annie Darcy, Tessie and Elizabeth; parents Julia and Peter; Cherished mother of Noelle McAshea (Cookstown), Connor (Lisnaskea) and Liam (Dublin).

Philomena (Phil) will be sadly missed and forever loved by her daughter, sons, son-in-law Marty, daughters-in-law Elaine and Anne-Marie adored grandchildren, Sean, Tomás, Julia, Fíonn, Saorla, Eoin, Ultán and Senán, sisters Josie Wheelock (Boston), Julianna O’Reilly (Kildallan), Carmel Maguire (KIllesher), Etta McHugh (Essex), brothers Gabriel (Kinawley), Hugh (Dublin), Jude (KIllesher), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

May Philiomena’s gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Philomena’s remains will arrive to Saint Naile’s Church, Kinawley on Saturday, 5th November at 5 pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, 6th November at 12.30 pm, with burial in adjoining. Link for Funeral Mass https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-nailes-church-kinawley

House strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours at all times.

Family flowers only.

The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.