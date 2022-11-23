+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MARTIN, Frances

Posted: 9:13 pm November 23, 2022

MARTIN, Frances (née Blake) – 21st November 2022, peacefully, loving wife of the late John and dear mother of Sean (Kathleen), Dermot (Evelyn), Majella (Jim) and Elizabeth (Gerry); sister of the late Agnes (Small), May (Adams), Margaret (Campling), Julia (Rooney), Tommy, Denis and Joe RIP.

Remains reposing at her home, 22 Chapel Road, Coragh, Derrylin, BT92-9DF, Wednesday 4 pm to 8 pm.

House private please to family, friends and neighbours.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.45 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family time only please on Thursday morning.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family circle.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin.

