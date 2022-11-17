Man charged over Lough Erne brawl

A DUBLIN man has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) with the use of a hammer in relation to last Sunday’s brawl at the Lough Erne Resort.

Daniel Comerforde, 34, of Mic Uilliam Heights, Dublin, appeared at Omagh Magistrates Court in connection with the incident.

Apart from attempted GBH, Comerforde was also charged with criminal damage in relation to the breakage of a glass door at the resort.

He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, a hammer, as well as a charge of affray.

The case was adjourned and Comerforde was remanded in custody to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court via videolink on November 18.

Defence solicitor John Finucane said there was no application for bail, but indicated one would be made later in the week.

Sunday’s brawl happened when anti-fascist activists arrived at the resort to confront members of the far-right National Party who had booked the venue for their ard fheis.

Police received a report of “a large altercation” on the Lough Shore Road at 1.15pm last Sunday.

Two people were treated by medics at the scene while four others were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Concerns have been raised as to why the Lough Erne Resort hired out their venue to a far-right political party.

However, a spokesman for the Resort insisted the booking was made in “good faith” and “the hiring of private event space by any third party did not represent an endorsement from the Resort.”

He added: “As with any type of booking, as a commercial entity, we accept private conference bookings from around the world in good faith.

“We do not facilitate or tolerate behaviour of this type at the resort.

“The health and safety of our staff and guests, along with our guest experience is paramount, and we will therefore be increasing our levels of due diligence in relation to private conference bookings in the future.

“We would like to reiterate our sincere appreciation to the emergency services for their speedy assistance and we would like to assure all guests that it is business as usual at the resort.”

The Belfast Branch of Anti-Fascist Action (ANTIFA) claimed on their Facebook page that the event was “disrupted” by activists from “Belfast, Derry and beyond”.

Ireland ANTIFA was approached for comment but did not respond as we went to print.

The Fermanagh Herald approached the National Party to ask if they had fully informed the Lough Erne Resort that the booking was for them or under the pretence of another function.

The National Party did not respond to our questions.

