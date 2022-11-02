+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Love eager for team to grab more glory
Conor Love celebrates after he scored Enniskillen Gaels second goal

Love eager for team to grab more glory

Posted: 3:02 pm November 2, 2022
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

AT 21 years of age, corner forward Conor Love is one of the most exciting prospects on the Fermanagh football scene. After producing throughout the championship, the pacey attacker once again delivered for his club on Sunday afternoon, banging in two goals and a point for his team on their way to victory.

Love was exceptional up front and he strikes you as a wise head on young shoulders, as he responded to some questions afterwards.

“Now it’s about pushing on. We’ve such a high benchmark to reach when you think of the Derrygonnelly teams, the Roslea teams of late, and our own teams from 20 years ago. That’s where we want to be, we don’t want to be a flash in the pan and it’s about making the next step in Ulster for Fermanagh football,” he said.

Posted: 3:02 pm November 2, 2022
