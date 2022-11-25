+44 (0)28 6632 2066
LOANE, Maureen Evelyn

Posted: 6:39 pm November 25, 2022

LOANE, Maureen Evelyn November 24th, 2022, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, late of “Narrabeen” Crevenish Road, Kesh. Beloved wife of the late Brian; a dearly loved mother of Blakely, Karen, Mark and Jill; much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother.

Lovingly remembered by her family and the family circle.

House private please.

Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94-2ES, Saturday from 3 pm to 7 pm. Funeral from her home Sunday leaving at 2 pm (Via Main Street Kesh and Mantlin Road) for a Service of Thanksgiving in Ardess Parish Church, Kesh at 2.30 pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Dementia NI. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94-2ES.

Safe in the arms of Jesus”

